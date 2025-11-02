New USF College of Cybersecurity and AI draws thousands of students

The Brief More than 3,000 students have enrolled in the first year of the new USF College of Cybersecurity and AI. 5,000 students are expected by 2027. Students and administrators say there are jobs that are plentiful.



The Bellini College of Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and Computing doesn’t have a building yet, but it has 3,000 students in its first year with forecasts of 5,000 students two years from now.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

With AI roaring into virtually every field and data security concerns everywhere, students from different fields are essentially double majoring in Cybersecurity.

The interim Dean of the college says it’s not unusual for graduates to earn $75,000 a year. He says one recent graduate found a job in California that paid over $100,000.

Local businessman Arnie Bellini donated $40 million to start the school. USF plans to construct a building for the college near the USF library.

The backstory:

Businessman Arnie Bellini, the new college’s largest donor, believes the Tampa Bay area could see explosive growth as a technology center.

Bellini founded ConnectWise, a business management software company that sold for $1.5 billion.

He has also been a major backer of the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Bellini believes the Tampa Bay Area is positioned to become a major technology center because of the number of cybersecurity firms that have located there in recent years and military commands using new technology at MacDill AFB.

READ: Pinellas Community rallying to provide support as SNAP benefits lag

What's next:

State University officials will soon be asked to approve construction of a new building on the USF campus to house the Bellini College of Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and Computing.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube