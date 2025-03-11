The Brief A new USF program focused on AI and cybersecurity has been launched. The college will offer partnerships with government agencies, defense contractors and Fortune 500 companies. USF plans to welcome 3,000 students and 45 faculty members in the fall, with those numbers increasing to 5,500 and 100, respectively, within three years.



The University of South Florida is taking a high-tech leap into the future, announcing Tuesday it's launching a new program focused on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

USF received a record $40 million donation that will establish the Billini College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing.

Beginning in the fall, the college will offer undergraduate and graduate programs that, according to the university, will "fuse AI and cybersecurity into real-world applications."

"We wanted to make a statement," said USF Provost Prasant Mohapatra. "That's why we picked these two important areas cybersecurity and AI and wanted to form an integrated college that will not only be insulated within one building, but it will span across our campuses."

The college will offer partnerships with government agencies, defense contractors and Fortune 500 companies.

University leaders said, by integrating AI and cybersecurity in one college, USF is creating a national model for preparing leaders in this field.

The donation from Arnie Bellini is the largest the university has ever received. Bellini called AI the "arms race of our time."

"We need to be leading in artificial intelligence, and then very simply protect that innovation by having strong cybersecurity," Bellini said. "If we do get AI right, we're securing the economic power of the United States for the next 200 years. But even if we get it right, we have to have appropriate cybersecurity protection in place, otherwise our innovation and all our hard work will be stolen by others."

USF plans to welcome 3,000 students and 45 faculty members in the fall, with those numbers increasing to 5,500 and 100, respectively, within three years.

