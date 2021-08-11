New vaccinations double from July as local officials ramp up testing efforts

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Florida, so is the number of vaccinations.

CDC data shows that new vaccinations across the U.S. have nearly doubled from last month, a promising sign of growing interest in the shots amid surging infections and a push to get kids vaccinated as the new school year starts.

Nationwide, the U.S. averaged just over 441,000 new vaccinations per day as of August 5, a 95% increase from the 226,000 average of first doses recorded a month earlier. The sharp turnaround comes after the average pace of new vaccinations had been dropping for months, bottoming out just shy of 219,000 on July 7.

The state of Florida averaged just over 49,000 new vaccinations per day as of August 5. That's a more than 138% increase from the roughly 20,500 average of first doses recorded a month earlier.

Since then, the pace of first doses has steadily climbed in nearly every state. Some of the largest increases are coming in areas that had lagged behind the nationwide vaccination average, now battling spikes in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The largest share of first doses over the past two weeks has gone to adults between 25 and 39 years old. That group made up more than a quarter of all Americans who started their COVID-19 vaccination regimens over the past two weeks.

With the surge in infections, Bay Area officials have been opening new testing sites to meet demand. Beginning Wednesday, August 11, the city of Tampa is opening a COVID-19 testing site offering free tests to the public in response to the recent surge in infections and hospitalizations in Florida.

The testing site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cordelia B Hunt Center at Al Lopez Park, located at 4602 N Himes Avenue in Tampa. PCR tests are currently available and rapid antigen tests will be "available soon," according to the city.

The Lopez Park location became the latest in a series of free testing sites popping up across Tampa Bay in early August. The renewed testing efforts are indicative of renewed fears brought on by Floridians becoming exposed to the virus or showing symptoms as the delta variant tears through the state



This site is open to the public and free of charge to residents. People without insurance can also receive free testing. Residents can pre-register here.

Walk ups are also available on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last. Face masks are required except during the few moments for the nasal swab.

Experts suggest getting tested if you have had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 or if you are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms such as:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

In addition to the public testing site, free COVID-19 testing is available at many neighborhood pharmacies, clinics, and area hospitals. Over the counter at-home rapid tests are also available for sale at local pharmacies. To learn more about COVID-19 testing in Tampa, click here.

Vaccination sites can be found by heading over to www.vaccines.gov.