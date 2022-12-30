New Years Eve events kick off the countdown to 2023 in the Tampa Bay area

Plenty of events will be going on across the Tampa Bay area as New Years Eve celebrations kicks off Saturday.

Crews were setting up Friday for the free celebration at the St. Pete Pier. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, complete with a DJ, a stage with an LED wall, a giant disco ball, food trucks, kids’ activities and fireworks starting at midnight. The event runs until 1 a.m., and it’s the first year the city is hosting the event.

Clearwater’s Chamber of Commerce, AMPLIFY Clearwater, is holding a fireworks' celebration at the beach called Light It Up Clearwater. The fireworks will take place on the northern part of Sand Key Park, but the park itself will be closed to the public.

RELATED: Tampa police prep for busy New Year's weekend, football, hockey games

City officials said the best viewing area is the southern part of Clearwater Beach, but you’ll be able to see the fireworks along all parts of the beach. Fireworks will start at midnight.

Treasure Island is also hosting fireworks at its beach at midnight. City officials said the best place to watch the fireworks is from the main area of the beach near Gulf Front Park at 10400 Gulf Boulevard.

You can find spots to park at on the city’s website. City officials also said they’re monitoring the weather and will try their best to shoot off the fireworks, but if it rains, and they can’t fire off the display by 12:30 a.m., they’ll cancel the show.

The president of Visit St. Pete Clearwater said there’s a celebration Saturday no matter where you are.

"It shows vibrancy, so whether you’re in downtown St. Pete at the pier watching the fireworks, or you’re out on the beach watching them, the thing is, it shows that it’s vibrant," Steve Hayes, the president of Visit St. Pete Clearwater, said. "Things are happening and people love going and being a part of things."

MORE: 'Good riddance': What Tampa travelers are leaving behind in 2023

"I think especially coming out of a pandemic where people were so couped up, you know, even for Florida that was very open, being able to get out and enjoy yourself and celebrate I think is important," he said.

Some restaurants are taking walk-ins Saturday, but many in and around the St. Pete Pier, which was packed Friday, said they’re booked for New Year’s Eve, so it’s a good idea to call ahead.

PSTA is offering free rides all day Saturday on all routes. Major routes on the SunRunner, the Suncoast Beach Trolley and the Jolley Trolley will run until 1 a.m.

In Tampa, Armature Works is hosting a party starting at 8 p.m. with live concerts and a riverfront fireworks show at midnight.

Sarasota will also hold its Pineapple Drop in downtown at Lemon Avenue and Main Street.