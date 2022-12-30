'Good riddance': What Tampa travelers are leaving behind in 2023

The new year is just around the corner, so many are looking to start the year fresh and let go of any unwanted baggage from 2022.

FOX 13 had some people write down what they plan to say "good riddance" to in 2023.

For Tom Zanlow, he's saying goodbyes to TikTok.

"I’m tired of watching stupid TikToks from daughter," Zanlow said.

Mya Brooks said fake friends have got to go in the coming year. "Its like people who switch up and act different," she said.

Patience Simes said she's leaving self-doubt in the rearview mirror. She said she's been very self-conscious this year, and is ready to lose that in 2023.

"I think the fact that it is a fresh slate, there's a lot of new opportunities coming for me," Simes said.

Just don't send those opportunities via email. Kennedy Maddock may not hit reply since she's ready to be done with "endless emails."

"Yes, whether they're good or bad there's constantly something going on…good riddance," she said.

For Ray Lopes, he'd like to get rid of one thing we might all wish we could.

"Gas prices...because its ridiculous right now," declared Ray Lopes.

No matter what you get rid of ahead of 2023, the new year is just a couple of days away – which means a fresh start is on the way.