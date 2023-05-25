Newborn baby reported missing in Florida

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a missing one-month-old boy.

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for Armoni Francis.

The baby, who is seven pounds with black hair and brown eyes was last seen in the area of the 2200 block of West 14th Street in Jacksonville, Florida.

He may be with Kondwani Thomas, who is 6’4" tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the baby is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

