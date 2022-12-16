Newest Polk Sheriff Grady Judd bobblehead sells out within hours of its release

article

The newest bobblehead of Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd sold out within hours of it going up for sale.

As the sheriff himself says: "You can't make this up."

When they were released on Friday, the bobbleheads were selling like hotcakes from square one.

They went on sale at the sheriff's office substations throughout the county, with the sheriff's office posting about them on their Facebook page at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. But by 3 p.m., they updated their post to say their entire inventory had been sold out at every location.

Linda Piney was able to get her hands on three of them at the sheriff’s administration building in Winter Haven.

"We love Grady, what can I say?" Piney said.

The bobblehead, which commemorates Judd’s 50 years at the sheriff’s office, shows the sheriff standing next to a 1972 cruiser -- just like the one he drove when he was a rookie.

This latest bobblehead is now the latest of many iterations.

Ten years ago, Judd’s co-workers surprised him with the very first Grady bobblehead. Since then, the sheriff’s office has produced and sold two or three different ones a year, with the money raised going to Polk County Sheriff’s Office Charities.

The bobbleheads are so popular, they have become collectibles.

Some of the older models are being sold on eBay and other sites, for much more than they originally cost.

"I have a list where some of them sell for $250, $200, $175," Judd said.

The 50th-anniversary bobble was selling for $20 each, but they are no longer available.

The next one will promote the event "Jeepin' with Judd" and is expected to come out in the next few months. It will feature Sheriff Judd in a Jeep, running over an alligator. Both Judd's head and the gator's head will move.