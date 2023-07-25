NFL Pro Bowl returning to Orlando in 2024

The NFL Pro Bowl will return to Orlando in 2024!

After hosting the games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando from 2017 to 2020, the week-long celebration is back, NFL and city and county officials said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

"There isn't a destination in America that can compete with what Orlando and Orange County has to offer," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said. "We are proud to see this week-long celebration return to our community in 2024."

NFL Vice President of Events Matt Shapiro was in attendance at Tuesday's press conference and confirmed the Pro Bowl would follow the new no-contact flag football format that was adopted in 2022, which he dubbed the "future of football."

"It's accessible, it's inclusive, it's for boys and girls, men and women," Shapiro said. "It's also really a way for our international fans across the globe to start experiencing football."

The NFL is still finalizing the week of events around Orlando that'll culminate at Camping World Stadium with the Pro Bowl, but will release information as it becomes available. What we do know, though, is that Peyton and Eli Manning will be back as coaches and captains of teams during the Pro Bowl, Shapiro said.

The annual Pro Bowl brings millions of viewers and millions of dollars in revenue, Shapiro and Demings said. The Pro Bowl was last held at Allegiant Stadium in 2022 after a year off due to COVID-19. That brought over 60,000 fans to Las Vegas for the games, Shapiro said.

From 2017 to 2020, the Pro Bowl in Orlando drove "significant economic impact" at an estimated $45 million, Demings said.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: ESPN's Lisa Salters presents the MVP Trophy to the AFC Team members Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens, Calais Campbell #93 of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and honorary captains Bruce Smith and Terrell David after the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

"We are thrilled to welcome the NFL and some of their very best players back to Orlando, the nation's premier sports event destination," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for February 4.