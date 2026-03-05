Defense secretary to visit MacDill as war in Iran rages forward

The Brief Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will visit U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Thursday. The visit comes days into "Operation Epic Fury," a large-scale U.S. and Israeli campaign targeting Iran’s military capabilities. Hegseth says the U.S. has air dominance but acknowledges it "can’t stop everything" Iran fires, as questions grow about the long-term objective of the operation.



As the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran continues, the defense secretary is heading to Tampa for a press conference Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to visit U.S. Central Command headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base on Thursday, according to the Defense Department. He is expected to meet with CENTCOM Commander, Admiral Brad Cooper, for updates on Operation Epic Fury.

MacDill is home to U.S. Central Command, the military command overseeing operations in the Middle East. That means decisions shaping the conflict overseas are being directed, in part, from Tampa. Hegseth’s stop in Tampa follows an earlier event in Doral, Florida.

RELATED STORY: Winter Haven Army Reserve soldier remembered across Polk County after deadly Iranian strike on Kuwait

The Defense Department says U.S. and partner forces launched Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28 to dismantle what it describes as the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, focusing on sites that posed an imminent threat.

In the first four days, more than 2,000 strikes were carried out using over 2,000 precision munitions launched from air, land and sea, according to the Defense Department.

The strikes have targeted Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities and naval forces. On Wednesday, the Trump administration revealed that a U.S. submarine fired a torpedo that sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks aimed at U.S. and allied forces.

What they're saying:

Speaking at the Pentagon on Wednesday, Hegseth said the United States has asserted air dominance over Iran’s airspace.

However, he cautioned that "this does not mean we can stop everything," acknowledging that some Iranian missiles or drones may still reach their targets.

RELATED STORY: Tampa-based non-profit rescues more than 100 Americans from Israel, including St. Pete church group

Hegseth said the United States spared "no expense or capability" to enhance air defense systems to protect American forces and allies before launching offensive strikes.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said U.S. service members "remain in harm’s way" and that the risk level remains high.

President Donald Trump and senior defense leaders have warned that additional American casualties are possible and that the conflict could last months.

Big picture view:

The Defense Department says the goal of Operation Epic Fury is to dismantle Iran’s security apparatus and neutralize imminent threats. Still, questions remain about the broader objective.

Questions about the broader objective include:

Is the goal limited to degrading missile and naval capabilities?

Is it aimed at long-term deterrence?

Or could it expand into a wider regional conflict?

Military leaders have not outlined a clear end state publicly. Analysts say sustained strikes and Iran’s continued retaliation raise concerns about escalation and whether the mission could evolve beyond its initial scope.

Local perspective:

For Tampa, those questions hit close to home. U.S. Central Command, headquartered at MacDill, is directing operations across the region, putting the local base at the center of a conflict that could reshape Middle East security dynamics.

The press conference with Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth and Admiral Brad Cooper will take place at U.S. Central Command on Thursday afternoon.