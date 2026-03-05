Couples scramble to re-plan weddings after Dover's Cross Creek Ranch venue shuts down

The Brief Couples impacted by the sudden closure of Cross Creek Ranch in Dover are scrambling to re-plan weddings, some less than two weeks away. One bride says the shutdown left her without a venue, cake or florals just days before her ceremony. The property now appears to be listed for sale as Tampa Bay wedding vendors step up to help affected couples.



The fallout continues after the sudden closure of Cross Creek Ranch, a once-popular wedding venue in Dover, leaving couples rushing to re-plan their big day with little time to spare.

What we know:

Some brides and grooms say their weddings are just days away, forcing them to start planning from scratch after learning the venue shut down immediately and permanently.

For bride Cassandra Resler, the days leading up to her wedding should be filled with excitement. Instead, she says they have been overwhelming.

"It is incredibly devastating. It's really surreal," Resler said.

Resler is set to get married in less than two weeks.

The backstory:

She had booked Cross Creek Ranch for her ceremony and reception, but this week, owners Bonnie and Sean McSharry notified customers the venue was closing immediately.

In their email to couples, the McSharrys said the closure was due to "circumstances beyond our control and significant changes within the industry." They advised couples to contact their wedding insurance providers and did not offer refunds.

Resler says the shutdown left her without more than just a venue.

"So far, for the wedding, we put in about $20,000. The venue itself was a huge portion of that. It was about $15,500," she said. "The worst part, too, is considering they handled…the cake and the florals, I'm left with nothing. There's no venue, but now I have no cake and no florals. I don't even have the decor to just rent another venue out. I have to start from scratch."

Her future mother-in-law, Cathy Rewald, says the news came as a shock to the family.

"Something that you're not expecting. Their wedding was paid off months ago," Rewald said.

The other side:

Cross Creek Ranch now appears to be on the market. A property matching the ranch’s Dover address is listed for sale on BizQuest with an asking price of $4 million.

Meanwhile, the venue’s owners have blamed the closure on factors outside their control but have not publicly addressed questions about refunds for couples. FOX 13 attempted to speak to the owners at the ranch earlier this week, but no one came out of the property to talk. The owners have also not responded to multiple calls, emails and text messages from FOX 13.

In an email provided by one of the couples to FOX 13, the owners wrote:

It is with profound sadness that we must share difficult news. Cross Creek Ranch has officially ceased operations and has closed permanently.

There are no words to adequately express how deeply sorry we are that this affects what should be one of the most meaningful and magical days of your life. We understand the significance of your wedding and the planning, anticipation, and emotion that surround it. We recognize that this news is incredibly upsetting, and you have every right to feel that way.

Due to circumstances beyond our control and significant changes within the industry, we are unable to host your wedding as planned. This decision was not made lightly. We explored every possible avenue to continue operations but ultimately were unable to sustain the business.

We strongly encourage you to contact your wedding insurance provider immediately to begin the claims process. You may provide them with this written notice as confirmation of closure.

If you require additional documentation for insurance purposes, please let us know and we will provide what we are able.

We are truly sorry but Cross Creek Ranch is unable to host your wedding now or in the future.

With sincere regret,

Bonnie and Sean McSharry

Cross Creek Ranch

What they're saying:

While couples face last-minute planning challenges, members of Tampa Bay’s wedding industry say they are stepping up to help.

Courtney Mason with Tampa Wedding Swap says vendors and venues quickly began organizing support for affected couples.

"We all stepped up together and my first reaction was let's get this organized," Mason said.

Mason is helping track a growing list of businesses offering discounted services or available venues.

Her advice for couples facing tight timelines is to stay focused on what matters most.

"Hey, we've put together weddings in less than a month before. It can definitely be done. Just slow down, breathe. You are still marrying your best friend and that's all that really matters," Mason said.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear exactly how many couples were affected by the closure.

What's next:

Despite the stress, Resler says she may have found a new venue, bringing some relief as her wedding date approaches.

Still, she says the situation feels surreal.

"[It feels like] I'm going to wake up and, you know, tap my fiancé and be like, oh my gosh, you'll never believe the crazy dream I just had," Resler said. "Unfortunately, it's not a dream. It's real."

Other couples are also racing to finalize new plans as vendors across Tampa Bay offer assistance.

Earlier this week, another bride affected by the closure, Gabrielle Kreiger, said she had only days to re-plan her wedding before leaving for military training. A venue in Lithia offered to host her ceremony for free, and another group stepped in to provide meals at no cost.