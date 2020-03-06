Nik Wallenda's balance pole will be made out of LEGOs during LEGOLAND Florida high-wire walk

article

On the heels of his adrenaline-pumping high-wire walk over a steaming volcano, Nik Wallenda announced his next stunt will take place at LEGOLAND Florida.

On Friday, the world-renowned daredevil announced he will perform his next high-wire walk on April 16. His walk will take place from the new Pirate Island Hotel to someplace else in the park, which has not been determined yet.

Also, he will carry a balance pole made of LEGOs.

The Sarasota man has a long history of death-defying challenges, including Wednesday night’s volcano walk and his walk 25 stories up over Times Square last year.