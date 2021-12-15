More Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, poll finds
In a Gallup poll first, more Americans say they smoke pot over tobacco, while most people surveyed believe marijuana should be legalized in all states.
Florida man fired after failing drug test for medical marijuana wants his state job back
Tampa attorney Michael Minardi says his client, Samuel Ortiz-Velez, a marine combat veteran, was fired recently from his post as a Florida Department of Corrections worker for his use of legally prescribed medical marijuana to battle his PTSD.
Half of Americans think marijuana is bad for society, poll finds
Nearly half of American adults, 48%, report ever trying marijuana. That’s up from 4% when Gallup first asked about it 1969.
Feds ask judge to dismiss Florida's lawsuit seeking to allow medical marijuana patients to buy guns
After Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried filed a lawsuit challenging a federal rule that bans medical marijuana users from legally buying guns, the Biden administration asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit — arguing that firearms and marijuana use are a "dangerous" mix.
Recreational marijuana may appear on Florida ballots in 2024
Pasco County country music legends The Bellamy Brothers have partnered with Florida's largest medical marijuana provider, Trulieve, to get an amendment on the 2024 ballot that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older.
Senate bill would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer became the first majority leader in history to endorse cannabis legalization at the federal level.
Study: Four-year college students drink more alcohol; two-year students use pot more
More research is needed to understand why, but “perceptions of peer use” could be a contributing factor, researchers said.
500 pounds of weed scattered across Missouri highway after crash on 4/20
Dozens of packages of weed were scattered across several lanes of highway.
Firefighters battle heavy smoke at medical cannabis dispensary in Clearwater
Firefighters knocked back flames coming out of a medical marijuana dispensary in Clearwater Thursday.
New Jersey approves 7 facilities for recreational cannabis sales
New Jersey regulators gave a green light Monday to seven facilities that already sell medical marijuana to also sell recreational cannabis, although it's not clear exactly when sales would begin.
‘High life’: Cannabis-infused farm listed on Airbnb
The Sonoma Hills Farms will offer guests a first-hand look at cannabis farming.
House passes bill to legalize marijuana at federal level, called MORE Act — what's next
The MORE Act, which faces strong headwinds in the Senate, would legalize marijuana nationwide, provide for expungement of certain cannabis offenses, and more.
Senate unanimously passes marijuana research bill
Members of the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill that would cut through the red tape to more easily allow medical and scientific research into marijuana.
Marijuana smokers may be more impaired while driving than they think, study suggests
Participants in the study who were not given a placebo felt ready to drive an hour and a half after smoking marijuana, however, simulator data found reduced driving performance such as being unable to stay in their lane.
Cannabis compounds prevent coronavirus from entering human cells: Oregon State University study
According to a study from researchers at OSU, cannabis compounds show the ability to prevent the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.
Family mourns former JROTC member who died after using poisoned 'spice'
More than 40 people have been hospitalized and two have died in Hillsborough County this week after using synthetic marijuana, also called spice, that appears to have been laced with some sort of poison.
Medical marijuana user hospitalized after turning to synthetic 'spice' due to cost
A bad batch of synthetic marijuana, also known as ‘spice,’ is making its way around Hillsborough County. Two people have died after using the drug and another 40 have been hospitalized, as of Tuesday.
World’s largest pot brownie unveiled ahead of National Brownie Day
The brownie is made with flour, butter, eggs, sugar and 20,000 mg of THC.
The other delta variant: Delta 9 THC products gain popularity thanks to legal loophole
Products containing delta 9 THC are hitting store shelves thanks to a legal loophole that dictates how much high-inducing THC a product may contain without being subject to medical cannabis regulations.
NBA will not randomly test players for marijuana this season
The NBA has agreed to not randomly test players for marijuana this season, a continuation of the policy that was put in place last year for the COVID-19 “restart bubble” and has remained since.