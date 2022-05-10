$676 million available to struggling homeowners in Florida

Help has been around, but not many Florida homeowners may know about it. That's why congressional and state leaders are promoting a program that aims to prevent the loss of 20,000 homes to foreclosure.

Just like rental assistance exists for tenants who can prove financial hardship during the pandemic, there are funds provided by the American Rescue Plan that allotted $676 million to help homeowners in the Sunshine State.

The money can be used to help with mortgage payments, utilities, and even taxes.

To quality, a homeowner must apply for funds for their primary residence, prove a financial hardship that began after Jan. 21, 2020, or began earlier and continued through the pandemic, and meet income qualifications.

Payments are made directly to mortgage, insurance, or utility providers. The funds are being administered through Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity.

Advertisement

Additional information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3vZVcks.