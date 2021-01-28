Nine arrested after street racing event in Tampa Bass Pro Shops parking lot

In an undercover operation, Hillsborough County deputies said they witnessed a large group of people attend a street racing event where burnouts and donuts took place at a Bass Pro Shops parking lot in Tampa.

The operation was called "Operation Burnout," the sheriff’s office announced Thursday. The event took place on Jan. 9 at the store located at 10501 Palm River Road. In s video released by the agency, drivers were seen recklessly navigating through the parking lot.

Individuals were seen doing burnouts and donuts. During this time, one passenger positioned themself halfway out of a car window and was holding a large flagpole during this time.

In another clip, a vehicle was seen driving into a crowd of people. It’s unclear whether there were any injuries.

PREVIOUS: Law enforcement warns Super Bowl fans of increased scams, human trafficking

Advertisement

Marked patrol cars arrived in the parking lot, deputies said, and the crowds began to disperse. The sheriff’s office aviation unit monitored the incident.

On Thursday, the agency announced nine men were arrested for reckless driving. Officials did not say whether any were the drivers behind the vehicles seen in the compilation video.

The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Jordan Barr, 18-year-old Vincent Lopresti, 26-year-old Jonathan Moylan, 21-year-old Aaron Oliphant, 19-year-old Kristopher Oliveros, 22-year-old Jarred Payne, 19-year-old Nicholas Plummer, 20-year-old Zachary Thames, and 21-year-old Jaiden Villanueva.

All face reckless driving charges. Deputies said additional arrests are possible.

"Street racing has no place here in Hillsborough County," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This dangerous and reckless behavior will land you behind bars. This is not a game."

"Street racing can destroy lives, and we've unfortunately seen that scenario play out in our county in recent years," he added. "I hope 'Operation Burnout' will serve as an example to others who think about street racing in our community."

