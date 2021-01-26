Law enforcement warns Super Bowl fans of increased scams, human trafficking

The Super Bowl brings a lot of great things to its host city - the big game, a boost to the economy, and an opportunity to show the world all it has to offer.

But it can also attract criminals looking to prey on those caught up in all the fanfare. That's especially true when it comes to ticket sales.

A lot of people would love to score a seat at Ray J, especially with the Bucs on the field. Tickets are few and far between with limited capacity this year and prices are skyrocketing.

If you're serious about buying a ticket, you need to know the difference between a legitimate broker and a scammer out for your money.

"In 2019, there was a story about the Super Bowl in Atlanta... A man got a total of over a million dollars for tickets that he never delivered. He even scammed his own mother," said State Attorney Andrew Warren.

He advises people to know exactly what they're buying and who they're buying from. Check out the seller through the Better Business Bureau. And use a credit card or site like PayPal rather than wiring or paying in cash.

"If you hear that tickets are going for $5,000 apiece and someone's offering you a ticket for $1,000, that's an issue," Warren said.

Another focus with so many people in town is human trafficking. Attorney General Ashley Moody is teaming up with Uber to train thousands of drivers on spotting warning signs of victims and report them, signs like fear, anxiousness, paranoia, reluctance to discuss injuries, speaking as if coached, or having someone else speak for them.

"I encourage all Floridians and those traveling to our state to familiarize themselves with these signs and report any suspected cases of human trafficking to local law enforcement," Moody said.

There are also human trafficking awareness signs posted throughout Tampa International Airport. At last year's Super Bowl in Miami, police made 47 arrests, which led to the rescue of 22 victims.

"There are so many different types of threats that have to be monitored from different levels," said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

From mask enforcement to crowd control, police are crafting a plan. You'll see members of law enforcement from Tampa Police to FDLE to FBI all around town. Anyone committing a foul can expect real penalties.

"If something happens at the Superbowl, it becomes a headline," Dugan said. "So, cops are going to have to pay attention to crowds, what belongs what doesn't belong."

"Have fun but plan ahead," Dugan said. "Find out where street closures are, find out where you can park. Use some common sense. I really encourage people to get out there, have some fun, but wear a mask, practice social distancing, be safe and plan things out."