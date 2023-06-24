Nine taken to the hospital following boat explosion near Longboat Key

On Saturday, at around 4:45 p.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a report of a boat explosion near Longboat Key.

Authorities say multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the FWC, the USCG, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue.

All six passengers that were aboard the Yellowfin have been accounted for and taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Police say they are still investigating this incident.