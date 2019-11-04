No injuries in I-275 bus fire

article

A Sunshine Line bus caught fire along Interstate 275 this morning, blocking traffic until crews could get the flames extinguished.

The scene was along I-275's southbound lanes at Bird Street, which is just south of Waters Avenue. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver pulled over after the bus began experiencing unspecified mechanical issues. Moments, later the engine compartment caught fire.

The view from FDOT cameras showed the small bus fully engulfed in flames, forcing FHP troopers to block traffic.

By 11:30, the flames were out, but all southbound lanes did not reopen until after 1 p.m.

The driver was not hurt. There were no passengers on the bus.

The Sunshine Line is a Hillsborough County service that provides transportation for the area's elderly and disabled.

Photo courtesy Matthew Burgess

FDOT camera image

Editor's note: Emergency crews initially identified the bus as a HART bus. This version of the story has been updated.