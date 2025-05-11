No shortage of aquatic life at guided dive site under Blue Heron Bridge

The Brief There is no shortage of aquatic life at a guided dive site under Blue Heron Bridge. Pura Vida Divers offers a location that is less of an ordeal for beginners. The Blue Heron Bridge is located off of Riviera Beach in West Palm.



With water all around Florida, there are many choices for an adventurous swimmer, but there's never a guarantee to view or find underwater wildlife.

However, for those who venture into the waters under the Blue Heron Bridge, aquatic life and underwater visual surprises are frequent.

Dive guides under the Blue Heron Bridge in West Palm.

The Blue Heron Bridge dive site is in the intercoastal between two bodies of land: the barrier island of Singer Island and the mainland of West Palm Beach or Riviera Beach.

What they're saying:

"We offer dive guides at the Blue Heron Bridge," shared Andrea Whitaker, a dive guide from Pura Vida Divers. "There's a nice beach that's built at Phil Foster Park, so people can just walk right into the water from the beach."

Dive guides under the Blue Heron Bridge in West Palm.

Big picture view:

With no boat ride out to a deep-water dive spot, the location is less of an ordeal for a beginner.

Whitaker says the location does not lack the sights and wildlife of an ocean reef.

"The dive site is best around the slack high tide," shared Whitaker, "It's filled with really interesting, well-camouflaged, bottom-dwelling critters such as seahorses, octopus and all kinds of interesting critters that live on the bottom there."

The beach seems like a boat or canoe launch in an intercoastal waterway, but there is so much more below the surface.

Dive guides under the Blue Heron Bridge in West Palm.

The city and county maintain the beach and have placed artificial reef materials at the site, attracting reef dwellings, mollusks and sea life.

"People just get blown away by the amount of life that's there in the middle of the city."

The Blue Heron Bridge is located off of Riviera Beach in West Palm.

What you can do:

You can learn more about the dive site on their website.

