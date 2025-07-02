'No wake law' now in effect after Governor DeSantis signs bipartisan Florida bill

The Brief Senate Bill 462, which includes new rules for drivers in flooded neighborhoods, is now Florida law. The law lets cities and counties set up special slow speed zones whenever streets are flooded, and law enforcement can issue tickets. The measure received bipartisan support in the Florida Legislature.



It is now illegal for Florida drivers to drive fast enough through flooded streets to create an excessive wake – part of a bipartisan transportation bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The backstory:

The so-called "no wake law" was a joint, bipartisan effort by two lawmakers from Pinellas County: Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, and Rep. Lindsay Cross, D-St. Petersburg.

Both lawmakers said they heard complaints about the issue, especially after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The Florida Legislature amended Senate Bill 462, a larger Senate transportation package, to include new rules for driving through flooded neighborhoods.

Dig deeper:

The new law lets cities and counties set up special slow speed zones whenever streets are flooded, and gives law enforcement the power to ticket anyone creating dangerous wakes.

Along with bipartisan support in Tallahassee, representatives from the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said their agencies support the new law.

