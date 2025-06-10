NOAA debuts artificial intelligence models for hurricane season

The Brief The National Weather Service is rehiring more than 100 employees after mass layoffs. This will be the first hurricane season NOAA uses AI models in forecasts. Experts say the technology could reduce forecasting errors—but humans still lead the effort.



The National Weather Service is testing artificial intelligence for the first time this hurricane season.

What we know:

NOAA officials say AI models will now join the suite of tools meteorologists use to track storm development and intensity.

What they're saying:

Wallace Hogsett, a science and operations officer for NOAA, told FOX 13 this marks a pivotal year:

"We were looking at [AI models] a little last year, but this is the first year they will be a part of the suite of models that we're looking at."

He explained that traditional models involve solving complicated equations, and take a lot of computing power, so AI can help speed it up, and decrease errors.

"AI models, on the other hand, are looking at 30, 40, 50 years of four-dimensional data and processing all of that information very quickly, recognizing patterns and producing a forecast," said Hogsett. "We're hoping that these models will help continue the trend of lower errors in both track and intensity forecasts, which will allow people to have a clearer picture of the risk that they and their families will be under."

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto agrees AI is promising — but not a replacement:

"We look at this model, we look at that model, and now we look at AI models… it's simply another tool we use to forecast … I think AI is probably the future, but we’re not there yet."

What's next:

If forecasters find AI models reliable this season, NOAA says the tech could be permanently integrated into future forecasting operations.

The Source: This article is based on interviews conducted with National Weather Service scientists and FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto.

