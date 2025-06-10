NOAA debuts artificial intelligence models for hurricane season
TAMPA, Fla. - The National Weather Service is testing artificial intelligence for the first time this hurricane season.
What we know:
NOAA officials say AI models will now join the suite of tools meteorologists use to track storm development and intensity.
What they're saying:
Wallace Hogsett, a science and operations officer for NOAA, told FOX 13 this marks a pivotal year:
"We were looking at [AI models] a little last year, but this is the first year they will be a part of the suite of models that we're looking at."
He explained that traditional models involve solving complicated equations, and take a lot of computing power, so AI can help speed it up, and decrease errors.
"AI models, on the other hand, are looking at 30, 40, 50 years of four-dimensional data and processing all of that information very quickly, recognizing patterns and producing a forecast," said Hogsett. "We're hoping that these models will help continue the trend of lower errors in both track and intensity forecasts, which will allow people to have a clearer picture of the risk that they and their families will be under."
FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto agrees AI is promising — but not a replacement:
"We look at this model, we look at that model, and now we look at AI models… it's simply another tool we use to forecast … I think AI is probably the future, but we’re not there yet."
What's next:
If forecasters find AI models reliable this season, NOAA says the tech could be permanently integrated into future forecasting operations.
The Source: This article is based on interviews conducted with National Weather Service scientists and FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto.
