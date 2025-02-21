North Port Fire-Rescue battles multiple brush fires as burn ban remains in effect

The Brief Three brush fires and a house fire kept crews busy in North Port Friday afternoon. North Port is currently under a burn ban. No injuries were reported.



Three brush fires and a house fire kept crews with North Port Fire Rescue busy on Friday.

What we know:

"At approximately 11:15 a.m., we responded to a brush fire on I-75 at mile marker 171. While in route, we noticed there was a second column of smoke coming up from the general facility of the first fire," said District Chief Dave Ingalls with North Port Fire Rescue.

As North Port Fire Rescue responded to the first fire, they saw a second one, which required them to call for a full response.

North Port is currently under a burn ban and Ingalls said conditions right now are so dry a small fire can quickly turn into a much larger, out-of-control one.

"It’s real dry. We don’t arbitrarily put out a burn ban. It has to hit a certain degree, but if you see the sand is dry, the ground is dry. If you touch the grass, it’s crunchy. With no rain really projected in the forecast it’s only going to get worse," said Ingalls.

As the Florida Forest Service responded and helped cut lines to the flames, they received yet another call in the residential area of Pope Street and Nimbus Drive.

"I smell like smoke, and before they came this whole street you couldn’t literally see down the street," said resident Marianne Mhore.

As fire rescue crews work to make sure all fires are under control, officials want to make sure everyone gets the message.

What they're saying:

Ingalls said making sure your home has a 30-foot buffer free of any debris can help protect you and your home.

"No fires in your hard, be careful how you discard your cigarettes, no open burning of any kind, be careful where you park. Even the dry grass could cause a brush fire."

