North Port High School teacher arrested, accused of illegal sexual activity with minor: Police

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The Brief A North Port High School teacher, David Sommer, 51, was arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal sexual activity with a minor on multiple occasions. The North Port Police Department says details about the alleged incidents and the victim have not yet been released as the investigation continues. Police are working with Sarasota County Schools and urge anyone with information to come forward.



A teacher at North Port High School has been arrested after police say he engaged in illegal sexual activity with a minor on multiple occasions.

What we know:

According to the North Port Police Department, David Sommer, 51, was taken into custody as part of the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any more details about the alleged incidents or if the victim involved was a student.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our children is our top priority," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said. "There is no place in our community for anyone who would harm a child. We are committed to supporting anyone affected and holding those responsible accountable."

North Port and Sarasota police are continuing to investigate, along with Sarasota County Schools.

"This case is a strong example of the collaboration between our agency, Sarasota County Schools Police Department, and surrounding law enforcement partners," Sarasota County Schools Chief of Police Tim Enos said. "We remain committed to working together to ensure the safety and security of our schools and the students we serve every day." Police are encouraging anyone who may have been affected or has additional information to contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.

"We are grateful for those who came forward and followed the "See Something, Say Something’ principle," said Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Connor. "Our responsibility is to protect every student, and we will not compromise on that. Upon receiving the report, we took immediate action in collaboration with North Port Police Department."