North Port homicide suspect made concerning statements before arrest, police say

The North Port Police Department is investigating after it says a woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Police say 62-year-old Darryl Dye called for help around 4 p.m.

According to NPPD, Dye was calling to report a deceased person in the 6000 block of Kilepa Court.

Officers responding to the scene say they found a 57-year-old woman who lived in the home dead from multiple gunshot wounds to her head and neck.

According to the NPPD, Dye made concerning statements to officers responding to the scene. They say the statements Dye made, along with evidence at the scene, led to his arrest.

Police say Dye had recently moved in with the victim who has not been publicly identified.

The incident is under investigation.