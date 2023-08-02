Drainage ditch stops car from crashing into North Port home

From her North Port Home, Jen Wesner gives tutorials and reviews of her latest sewing work.

"I’m Jen and this is my sewing room where I made this and that out of this," she said on her YouTube Channel, Today in Jen’s Sewing Room.

A recent video she recorded is one she will never forget.

"I heard what sounded like thunder because, you know, here in Florida, it can be over your house and shake your house and I thought, oh, that’s what it is. Then I heard another thing; something caught my eye and I turned around and I see this car flying toward my house," she said.

It takes Jen a second before a painting with a bible verse falls to snap her back to reality.

"I think that’s maybe what broke me out and thought move," she said.

Outside, she found Krystal Farg, four feet away from her home, in shock, sitting in the Toyota Camry.

READ: Dozens in Sarasota come together to raise awareness about gun violence

"I went to open the door thinking I’ll get her out and the door was locked, but the window was cracked and all I saw was airbags and I said, are you okay?" she said.

North Port Police said Fargo ran the stop sign at the road's intersection at North Salford Boulevard.

The damage to her car was estimated at $10,000.

"I can’t believe this happened and nobody got hurt. I couldn’t believe that. She could have been badly hurt," said Wesner.

A North Port Officer told Wesner a drainage ditch outside her home saved them both.

"The incline on the ditch when she hit it had it been less of an incline, it would have launched her and she probably would have hit the house, he said," she said.

READ: Sarasota first responders to supply Narcan thanks to Florida grant

North Port Police cited Fargo for running the stop sign while Wesner had a new message for her audience, one on miracles.

"She should have hit my house. We both would have been severely injured, but we weren’t because God was in control and said uh, no. You’ve got to stop right here. Everyday miracles," she said.