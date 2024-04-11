North Port man accused of drugging, sexually battering kidnapped teen: Police

A North Port man is accused of kidnapping a teen girl he met on social media after police found her inside his home – drugged and sexually battered.

David Bunn, 37, was arrested on three charges, including sexual battery on a child, interfering with the custody of a minor and kidnapping, according to the North Port Police Department.

Authorities said he met the teen on social media and used a ride-sharing service to bring her to his North Port home. Police were told where she was after she didn't return home.

READ: Attorney challenges evidence in case of suspected police impersonator accused of sexual battery

When officers arrived at Bunn's home on Kenwood Drive, the suspect originally denied that the victim was in his home. However, officers said they continued investigating and found the teen inside.

Booking photo of David Bunn. Courtesy: Sarasota County Jail.

The teen told police that she had been drugged, sexually battered and was not allowed to leave Bunn's home.

"Please do your best to keep track of who your children are talking to online or keep them off it altogether," said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. "We understand that it is not easy, but monsters like this are real, and they are closer than you might imagine."

MORE: Instagram is cracking down on teen sextortion – here's what that means

The victim is being provided with available resources by police. Bunn has been booked into the Sarasota County Jail where he remains with no bond, investigators said.

North Port police said they are concerned there may be more victims out there. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Port Police Department at (941) 429-7300.