Attorney challenges evidence in case of suspected police impersonator accused of sexual battery

By
Published  April 10, 2024 5:18pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - The lawyer for a man accused of sexual battery and impersonating a law enforcement officer says things aren’t adding up. 

Sunny Gonzalez’s attorney, Jim Amarosa, says there are issues with the evidence in this case and he explained it to a Tampa judge on Wednesday. 

"Since there’s allegedly four victims in four different cases at four different times, the evidence is starting to show that a lot of their stories are different from the forensic evidence," Amarosa said. 

Prosecutors say Gonzalez was seen on surveillance video walking through the Ramada Inn on N. Westshore Blvd. last February. They say minutes earlier, he showed a fake badge to a woman, pulled her into a stairwell, and exposed himself. 

They say he did it again in July when he pretended to be a police officer at the Hilton Airport Westshore Hotel. 

Prosecutors say Sonny Gonzalez he pretended to be a police officer at the Hilton Airport Westshore hotel.

Investigators say he flashed a gun, showed a fake badge, and questioned the woman about drugs and guns before he sexually assaulted her. 

Gonzalez was also linked to another similar attack and was arrested in September.

But Amarosa says the information provided by the accusers doesn’t add up. For instance, he says some of the women had trouble identifying key pieces of evidence, including Gonzalez himself.

Sunny Gonzalez’s attorney says the evidence isn't adding up. 

"Some of the examples being witnesses weren’t able to identify Mr. Gonzalez in the photo lineup. Some of them made statements as to Mr. Gonzalez allegedly having a badge that law-enforcement officers use. That badge has been described as being very different in all four statements," explained Amarosa. 

Now, Amarosa plans to depose all these witnesses in the next few months and plans to challenge the evidence before it gets to a jury. 

Gonzalez is facing several felony charges, including, sexual battery and impersonating a police officer. 

His next court date is set for June 5. 

