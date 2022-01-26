North Port man meets child online, blackmails him into performing ‘heinous’ sexual acts, police say

article

Police have arrested Patrick Shane Penczak, 45, of North Port, after they say he pretended to be a young female on gaming platforms, enticed his victim, who lived out of state, to perform sexual acts and then blackmailed him into performing more egregious acts.

According to the North Port Police Department, Penczak is facing seven felony charges involving crimes against children including lewd and lascivious battery on a child, allowing a child to engage in sexual activity, directly promoting a child to engage in sexual performance, viewing a child in the performance of sexual performance, using a computer to lure and seduce a child, and others.

NPPD is also working with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations nationally and out of Tampa because they believe there could be more victims.

"This arrest, led by North Port Police with support from HSI in Sarasota and Cherry Hill, New Jersey and the Camden County New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office, has made our local communities safer for everyone," said HSI Tampa Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Silliman. "HSI will continue to investigate this case, working to identify victims of this child predator and ensure they get the needed support."

"We take all crimes seriously in the City of North Port but especially those involving children," said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. "Those who commit these types of crimes prey on those who cannot fully protect themselves. We will work night and day to protect our kids and hold those accountable who are looking to hurt them."

Penczak is currently being held in the Sarasota County Jail on no bond.

