North Port DUI arrest: Sleeping driver caught on U.S. 41

The Brief North Port police arrested a man after finding him asleep and drunk behind the wheel on U.S. 41. Authorities released footage of the incident as a warning to not drink and drive. Law enforcement officials emphasize that multiple alternatives exist to avoid driving under the influence.



Police arrested a driver in North Port after officers discovered him asleep behind the wheel on U.S. 41 after he drank too much alcohol.

Sarasota County DUI enforcement

What we know:

North Port police are sharing video of the arrest on U.S. 41 to warn drivers about the dangers and consequences of driving impaired. Officers noted that despite numerous alternative transportation options available to get home safely, people continue to make the choice to drive under the influence.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

The incident follows another sleep-related DUI arrest in Sarasota. In April, Sarasota police arrested a man found asleep at the wheel off Fruitville Road and U.S. 301. In that case, officers found the car running with the driver's foot on the brake and a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit.

Impaired driving warning

What they're saying:

"We don’t put everything right, the amount of DUIs that we see is kind of shocking, we do see a lot of DUIs, and I don’t understand what people aren’t getting," Brittany Kammerer with the North Port Police Department said. "There are so many options now, especially in today’s world. There are ride-shares, call a friend, do whatever you need to do but don’t get behind the wheel because the consequences are so severe, especially if you are falling asleep at the wheel, but this is stuff that we see quite frequently. We just want to hit home that there are options. Look, we get it, people drink—they’re having fun. We are humans. We understand that part, but making a choice because it is a choice to get behind the wheel is just not okay. We are out there, and we are going to find you."

Courtesy: North Port Police Department

Police also noted that alcohol is not the only source of driver impairment. Impairment can also stem from both legal and prescription drugs.