Bartow police chief resignation: Internal affairs investigation launched

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The Brief Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker resigned following a credible employee complaint made earlier this month. City officials launched an internal investigation into the allegations, which could take several weeks. Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy took over department operations as the city begins searching for a new chief.



Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker stepped down from his role and is now under investigation following an employee complaint.

Bartow police investigation launched

What we know:

Bartow City Manager Mike Herr said his officer received the complaint on August 12 about Walker and said the allegations were credible. Walker was confronted two days later by the city manager and City Attorney Sean Parker.

Walker chose to resign immediately, but officials said he did not admit any wrongdoing.

Because of the allegations, the city launched an internal affairs investigation, which they said could last several weeks.

Chief position left vacant

What we don't know:

City officials have not released any specifics regarding the details or nature of the allegations made against Walker.

Department leadership transitions

What's next:

As of now, Bartow Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy is the officer in charge of the Bartow Police Department, according to the city. The city is working to hire a new chief of police.