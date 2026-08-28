Rays stadium deal: Hillsborough College prepares for major upgrades

The Brief Hillsborough College is planning major upgrades to its campus as part of the development surrounding the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium. The plans include an "Innovation Zone" with new academic buildings and reconfigured existing spaces. President Dr. Ken Atwater says the college has already been preparing for temporary classrooms and facilities and hopes to begin the transition as soon as possible.



The Tampa Bay Rays may be getting a new home, but the team will not be the only part of the area getting a major makeover.

Hillsborough College is planning significant upgrades to its facilities as part of the development surrounding the proposed new Rays stadium.

Dal Mabry campus redevelopment

What we know:

A proposed Innovation Zone would include new academic buildings and reconfigured existing spaces designed to create a shared, mixed-use campus.

The goal is to create a stronger connection between the college, the Rays and companies in the surrounding development.

Courtesy: Hillsborough College

Hillsborough College President Dr. Ken Atwater said some of the existing facilities date back to the 1960s and are long overdue for upgrades.

"Think about our classrooms. Think about our environment that we have that was built around that same timeline. As we change that environment, hopefully we'll positively change the learning outcomes for our students," he explained.

Preparing for changes

What they're saying:

Atwater said HCC has already been preparing for the changes behind the scenes.

The college has been working on designs, ordering materials and planning for temporary classrooms and facilities that could be installed while the larger project moves forward.

Courtesy: Hillsborough College

"We want to start almost immediately. I want you to know we have not been sitting on our hands. We've been ordering, designing, looking at things to do and how it's going to do," Atwater said.

Project timeline details

What we don't know:

He said the college's goal is to have temporary facilities ready for the start of the spring semester, although he stressed that a timeline is not guaranteed.

"I can't give you an exact time, but our goal would be to make sure we try to be ready. We try to be ready, so when we start the spring semester, we're going to start it in the temporary facilities. That would be our goal," Atwater said.

Next steps for students

What's next:

The plan is for the college, the Rays and surrounding businesses to work together on opportunities that could benefit students and the local workforce.

That could include workforce development programs, internships and potential job opportunities for students.