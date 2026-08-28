Former Hillsborough substitute teacher sentenced for sexual misconduct with student

The Brief A former substitute teacher in Hillsborough County was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. Joseph Prevatte was accused of having inappropriate sexual relations with a student. Prevatte also has pending charges in Manatee County in connection with alleged sexual misconduct with a student.



A former substitute teacher in Hillsborough County was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for sexual misconduct with a student.

Hillsborough substitute teacher sentenced

What we know:

Joseph Prevatte was sentenced to 10 years in prison after entering an open plea in court Friday afternoon.

Court filings show he was working as a substitute teacher at Lennard High School in October 2024 when he added a student on Facebook and sent her sexually explicit messages.

Detectives said Prevatte arranged to meet the student in his classroom before school the next morning. The victim told investigators that he kissed and sexually assaulted her.

Prevatte reportedly admitted to messaging the student, but denied sending sexual or romantic messages.

Manatee County case update

What we don't know:

Prevatte was arrested less than two weeks after being taken into custody in connection with a similar case in Manatee County, where investigators said he also allegedly sent inappropriate messages to high school students while working as a substitute teacher.

During Prevatte's sentencing on Friday in Hillsborough County, attorneys said the Manatee County case is still pending.

Courtroom testimony details

What they're saying:

Prevatte addressed the judge during his sentencing hearing Friday afternoon.

"The immense degree of regret and further remorse that I carry as a result of my actions will forever loom over my life," Prevatte said. "I have brought terrible dishonor to myself, my future wife and most importantly, my children. Worse, I have negatively affected the life of the victim."

Defense plea details

Why you should care:

Prevatte faced a maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison if convicted on all charges, but his attorney requested a much lighter sentence.

A doctor testified that Prevatte experienced a high level of trauma from childhood and decades of military service, which contributed to some of his behavior.

The judge sentenced Prevatte to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of sexual offender probation.