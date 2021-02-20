North Port police searching for 13-year-old girl 

article

Police in North Port are searching for Alexis Webster, 13, who was last seen in the area of Koltenborn Rd. running north after an argument.

She was last seen wearing a black/red flannel style shirt and black pajama pants. Webster has blonde hair. She is 5’4" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Police say they have no information that she is in danger, but they want to get her back with family.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 941-429-7300.