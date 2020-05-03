North Port police searching for missing woman

article

The North Port Police Department is searching for Theresa Williams, 58, who was last seen by her neighbors a day or two ago in her apartment complex (Willow Creek Apartments in North Port).

Her mother has not heard from her in a couple of days.

Police said Williams is reported to have bipolar and schizophrenia, but she takes medications.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.

