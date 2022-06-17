Semi, car on fire after fatal crash in northbound lanes of I-75
article
TAMPA, Fla. - The northbound lanes of I-75 in Tampa are closed due to a fatal crash according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The lanes are closed at Exit 256, the exit to the Selmon Expressway.
The rear of a semi truck and a separate car are on fire. The accident is about a quarter of a mile north of Highway 301.
Traffic was being diverted to 301 while the crash is investigated.
Troopers say there may also be an unrelated accident in the same area.