Semi, car on fire after fatal crash in northbound lanes of I-75

article

The northbound lanes of I-75 in Tampa are closed due to a fatal crash according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The lanes are closed at Exit 256, the exit to the Selmon Expressway.

The rear of a semi truck and a separate car are on fire. The accident is about a quarter of a mile north of Highway 301.

Traffic was being diverted to 301 while the crash is investigated.

Troopers say there may also be an unrelated accident in the same area.