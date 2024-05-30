Northern lights could be visible in Florida again in June

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The very same northern lights display that lit up the sky across the country, including Florida, earlier this month could be visible again in June.

Earth's most powerful geomagnetic storm in over two decades occurred between May 10 and May 12, painting the skies with auroras from Florida to Mexico.

Those solar storms originated from a massive sunspot, known as active region 3664, a dark patch on the sun more than 15 times as wide as Earth, according to LiveScience.

That sunspot hasn't stopped producing solar flares, though, it only disappeared from view around a week later due to the sun's rotation. But it should be rotating back into the Earth's view in early June.

Active region 3664 - also referred to as AR3664/AR13664 - will be Earth-facing again during the new moon on June 6. Then, we will enter the window of opportunity for solar flares.

AR3664 has continued to put out solar flares, including most recently on May 20 when it emitted the strongest since September 2017, according to LiveScience.

Floridians hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare aurora borealis should keep an eye on space weather updates from agencies like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).