‘Nothing Short of a Miracle:' Polk County family welcomed home after 20 hours stranded at sea

Pastor Dennis Woods, his son-in-law Chris Harding Sr., grandson Chris Harding Jr., and 90-year-old Clarence Woods, were stranded for roughly 20 hours after their boat capsized during a fishing trip last week.

On Sunday, three of the four returned to the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Auburndale, where Pastor Woods leads the congregation. The service turned into an emotional homecoming filled with music, prayers and tears of relief.

The men shared that a combination of faith and determination kept them afloat after losing all communication at sea.

The backstory:

The fishing trip was meant to celebrate Pastor Woods’ birthday.

According to family members, including the pastor’s sister Darlene Lott, the boat had recently undergone repairs, something that worried her from the start.

When the men didn’t return after sunset, Lott contacted the Coast Guard. By that time, the boat had flipped roughly 21 miles off Clearwater’s coast, leaving the group clinging to the overturned vessel in the dark.

What they're saying:

The family recalled moments of fear, prayer and even humor:

"Somebody sang happy birthday to me, on top of a submerged boat," Pastor Woods joked during the service.

"You think you’ve got it all under control, and the boat still flips," Pastor Woods . said.

Harding Jr., 18, described the ordeal as "a rough 20 hours," adding, "I wasn’t entirely sure if God was gonna pull us through."

They also described seeing a cloud shaped like an angel overhead, something they interpreted as a sign they weren’t alone.

What's next:

The oldest member of the group, Clarence Woods, was released from the hospital Saturday and is now recovering at home.

Church members say the family plans to focus on rest and gratitude as they move forward.