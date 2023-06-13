NRFD: 1 dead in Palmetto house fire

article

Officials are working to find the root of an early morning fatal house fire in Palmetto.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on 36th Avenue.

According to the North River Fire District, someone driving by the home saw flames shooting through the roof toward the back of the house and called 911.

Firefighters say they have responded to several medical calls at the home in the past so they knew where to search for a possible victim.

Firefighters add that the victim died at the scene.

The NRFD has not said whether the victim was disabled.

This is a developing story Check back for updates.