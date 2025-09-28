Nueva Cantina brings authentic Mexican street flavors to downtown Tampa

The Brief Tampa restaurant offers authentic Mexican street food made by chefs from Jalisco and Mexico City. Nueva Cantina is known for its fresh, flavorful food and weekly specials. Perfect for any occasion, the restaurant offers a dining experience fit for casual lunches or lively nights out.



Nueva Cantina is a Mexican restaurant in downtown Tampa known for its modern take on traditional street food, serving authentic dishes made with local ingredients and Mexican imports.

Nueva Cantina table

The backstory:

Nueva Cantina first opened its doors in St. Petersburg after rebranding from El Gallo Grande in 2016. The restaurant has since become a fan-favorite thanks to its festive atmosphere, themed decor, and a packed menu.

What started as a neighborhood spot quickly grew into a regional chain, and is now set to open a third location in Brandon this October.

"We offer a little bit of everything, but we focus on very flavorful and fresh foods," said Raul Medina, owner of Nueva Cantina.

Nueva Cantina recently transitioned to an employee-owned model, giving staff members an opportunity to become partners in the business. The restaurant aims to not only serve great food, but to build a workplace with a strong connection to their community.

Nueva Cantina kitchen

What they're saying:

"The flavors are from my hometown, Jarisco. I just want them to come back and be like, ‘ya know what? I want birria tacos, I want asada tacos,’ I just want them to be happy. That’s what I strive for," said Danny Jimenez, Nueva Cantina Chef.

Unlike the average Tex-Mex joint, the kitchen is run by chefs from Jalisco and Mexico City, who offer both traditional and inventive Mexican dishes. The menu includes staples like Birria tacos, al pastor, and carne asada, as well as seasonal specials like Birria pizza and the popular ‘Taco Tour’.

Nueva Cantina dish

"You don’t get to see this here in the City of Tampa, so we like to offer some freshness. From El Trompo, to the grill, to the client, we just want people to try our amazing food," said Chef Jimenez.

Besides their food, Nueva Cantina has built a reputation for its unique cocktail program. Signature drinks like their margarita flights and mocktails are well-loved, and their weekly specials always bring in crowds.

Specials include happy hours, "Taco Tuesday", "Margarita Wednesday", "Sunday brunch", and more.

The Franklin Street location offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a full-service bar. And for those on the go, takeout and delivery options are available through UberEats, DoorDash, and the Nueva Cantina website.

Local perspective:

Fans of Nueva Cantina praise the fresh, flavorful ingredients and "welcoming vibe". Many local food influencers have visited to film reviews, and they also highly recommended the restaurant.

Whether you’re craving tacos and tequila, an easy Sunday brunch, or fun with friends, Nueva Cantina is the place to go.

What's next:

Nueva Cantina is now open daily in downtown Tampa. For hours, menus, or to reserve a table, click here.