Florida’s gambling helpline sees surge in calls since online sports betting’s launch in 2023

The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling says calls to the state’s gambling helpline tied to online wagering have skyrocketed since legalized sports betting launched in 2023.

What we know:

According to new data from the council, more than 2,400 people contacted the organization last year specifically for help.

Of those, more than 1,400 callers said they were struggling with online gambling.

"I think gambling is becoming a lot more normalized in society and in our culture," said Jennifer Karuse, executive director of the council.

Karuse said online betting has quickly become the top issue among callers.

"Online gambling surpassed all other types of gambling on the helpline in terms of the primary gambling activity of the gambler," she said.

Overall, about 113,000 calls have come in since 2023, the year the Hard Rock Bet app launched as the only sportsbook operating in the state. That total surpasses the previous four years combined.

Experts say so-called "predictive market" apps are also contributing to the increase, allowing users to wager on various probabilities.

What they're saying:

"It doesn't surprise me at all when you think about how it's grown in popularity," said Alex Castaneda, a therapist with It Begins Within in Tampa, who says he’s seeing a similar spike in people seeking treatment.

Castaneda says there are warning signs families should watch for.

"The key is, are you hiding it from your loved ones? Are you hiding from your spouse? Are you noticing that you're spending way more each time you go to bed, like individually?" he said.

He warns the financial strain caused by compulsive gambling can be devastating.

"You're talking about things that could destroy not just your own life, but can also affect your spouse, your kids, because oftentimes that is what happens," Castaneda said.

What's next:

Mental health professionals stress the importance of getting help before the situation spirals.

The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling continues to operate the 888-ADMIT-IT helpline and encourages anyone struggling with gambling addiction to reach out for support.