Sarasota couple found shot during welfare check identified: SCSO

By
Published  February 23, 2026 5:11pm EST
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of a couple who died following what it calls an ‘isolated domestic incident’ on Sunday.
    • According to the SCSO, someone called 911 shortly after 10:30 a.m. to request a welfare check for a friend who had made unusual and worrying statements that day.
    • Detectives say Jordan Rouff and Lily Yard had an on-again, off-again relationship and had recently moved in together.

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of a couple who died following what it calls an ‘isolated domestic incident’ on Sunday.

The backstory:

According to SCSO, someone called 911 shortly after 10:30 a.m. to request a welfare check for a friend who had made unusual and worrying statements that day.

When deputies arrived at the residence in the 7000 block of Tides Circle, they found Lily Yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

They said they also found Jordan Rouff alive inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Detectives say Rouff and Yard had an on-again, off-again relationship and had recently moved in together.

The Source: This article was written with information the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office provided in a press release and previous FOX 13 News reports.

Sarasota County