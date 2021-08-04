Obama scales back plans for 60th birthday party amid coronavirus concerns

article

Former President Barack Obama has scaled back plans for a Martha’s Vineyard 60th birthday party to which hundreds of guests had been invited, citing revived concerns about the coronavirus.

"This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with covid safeguards in place," Obama spokeswoman Hannah Hankins told Fox News. "Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends. President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon."

Obama’s birthday is Wednesday but the party had been scheduled for this coming Saturday.

Sources previously told The Hill that the guest list included Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney.

Prior to the cancelation, plans were for guests to be tested for the coronavirus and to be admitted only if they were already vaccinated, according to reports.

But the former president faced criticism that the party might become a "super spreader" event.

