Ocean City, Maryland police investigating after large brawl breaks out on boardwalk, beach

Police in Ocean City are investigating several violent incidents that happened overnight in the resort town.

In a video obtained by FOX 5, a massive group of people is caught on camera brawling on the boardwalk initially, and then on the beach.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan released the following statement in regard to the incident and other recent events:

“The past few days have been extremely difficult for our community and our police department. The safety of our residents and visitors remains our number one priority. We are equally horrified by the actions displayed on social media videos depicting violence and unruly crowds. This behavior has no place in Ocean City and violence like this will not be tolerated. The Town and the OCPD are working immediately on addressing this disturbing behavior.”

Earlier this afternoon, Ocean City leaders held a special meeting to discuss recent violent interactions.