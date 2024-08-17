Tampa police officer arrested for DUI in Pasco County, officials say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A corporal with the Tampa Police Department was arrested on Friday night for driving under the influence, according to authorities.

According to TPD, Jesse Horn was taken into custody at 6:30 p.m. by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop on southbound US Highway 19 near Glissade Drive in New Port Richey. Police say Horn was off-duty and the only person in the vehicle.

"This incident is deeply disappointing to me, our department, and our community," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our officers are entrusted with upholding the law and protecting our community. Every employee is expected to hold themselves to the highest standards, both on and off duty."

Horn was immediately relieved of duty pending the outcome of the criminal investigation, according to the police department. He was hired in 2007.

TPD said an internal investigation will also be conducted.

