No bond for semi driver accused of plowing in Tampa strip club, killing 1

Surveillance video from outside the Emperors Club on Tuesday morning shows six men scuffling outside. Within 20 seconds of them exiting the club, a semi driven by Dylan Fogle enters the screen and slams into three people, killing one almost immediately.

"There were several people, hysterically screaming, pointing to the subject, yelling he's the driver," said Officer Robin Sarrasin. "He did it. He killed our friend."

The judge also saw footage from inside the truck, as detectives noted dashcam video shows Fogle waiting until people came outside before hitting the gas.

RELATED: Trucker texted 'I’m going to prison for vehicular manslaughter' before plowing into group outside club: TPD

"There were no brake marks or skid marks at the scene," said Detective Andrew Visser. "He said that the throttle got stuck. But again, there was no evasive maneuvers."

Police said he was drunk and likely angry that he had been thrown out of the club earlier by security guards who had gotten complaints he was being inappropriate towards the dancers.

Another of his friends was being ejected at the moment of the crash. His friend is the one who was knocked over just before the truck comes into the picture.

PREVIOUS: Man plows semi-truck into Tampa gentleman's club after getting kicked out, leaving 1 dead, 2 injured: Police

"Mr. Fogle had sent out a message about wanting to hurt somebody or run somebody over," said Visser.

Screenshots of messages to another friend from before the crash show him saying "Goodbye, I'm going to prison for vehicular manslaughter." Then he texts "goodbye" with a picture of the dashboard and a view of the Emperors Club.

The judge ordered him to stay in jail until his trial, given the apparent planning involved.

"I'm going to find that no conditions of release reasonably protect the public," said Judge Samantha Ward. "I am going to order him to be held without bond."

CRIME: 3 arrested in Polk County for operating 'Cannibus,' mobile marijuana dispensary: Grady Judd

The deceased victim in the case is a 44-year-old father named Giovanni Soto. Two other men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but released.

There are no further court dates scheduled as of yet.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: