Tampa officers discover body of homicide victim in running vehicle

article

The Tampa Police Department said officers investigating a suspicious vehicle say they found a body inside.

Officers were called to Lazy River Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When they opened the door of the reported suspicious vehicle, which was still running, they said the body of a deceased black male was inside.

Detectives were looking for information related to the man and the circumstances of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.