Officers in Lakeland honored during National Police Memorial Week

For families of law enforcement officers who paid the ultimate price while serving their communities, National Police Memorial Week is a time to come together and pay tribute.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact cities around the U.S., remembering those who lost their lives while serving the greater good is as important as ever, but this year's pomp and circumstance will take a different form.

Most of the bagpipes, flyovers, and 21-gun salutes have been canceled.

The Lakeland Police Department planned to hold a memorial service but postponed the event until the fall, depending on how the pandemic plays out.

However, Lakeland Police Department spokeswoman Robin Tillett came up with another way to honor the 146 law enforcement officers who lost their lives, including two of the department's own, who died just this year -- Officer Ken Foley and Officer Paul Dunn.

Lakeland officers have been given bracelets to wear, donning the name, agency, and date of death of an officer who died in 2019.

The department is also putting together a virtual role call, naming each of the deceased, which will be posted on its Facebook and YouTube pages later this week.