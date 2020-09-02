Officials confirm 6 cases of COVID-19 at Lakeland High School; won’t reveal number being quarantined

The Polk School District says there are six cases of COVID-19 at Lakeland High School. But it will not say if they are students or staff, or, as a result, how many people are being quarantined.



“The number I have heard consistently is 20-25 teachers quarantined and about 300 kids,” Polk School Board member Billy Townsend told FOX 13.

We asked if he believed that and he said, “Yeah, yeah, I do.”



The Polk Education Association, which represents the county’s teachers, has been getting calls, reporting very similar numbers.



“The public has a right to know and we have a right to know, so we can keep our members safe,” commented PEA President Stephanie Yocum.



The school district is referring questions about quarantining to the Florida Department of Health, which says by statute, it does not have to release those numbers.



The PEA is also concerned about something else, a recent policy change. In a written statement, the Polk School District addressed teachers who are asymptomatic. The policy stated, “They will have the option of continuing to work or can self-quarantine if they have concerns.”



A bad move according to Yocum. “You’re telling someone who could have been exposed, well, just keep exposing yourself to other people, and possibly spreading the infection,” she said.



The policy also stated, “If they continue working, these teachers should also monitor their temperature and symptoms, practice social distancing, and have their work areas cleaned more frequently, all while following all other existing procedures, such as wearing face coverings.”

