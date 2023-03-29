Wildfire destroys 200 outbuildings, burns more than 650 acres in Polk County

A massive wildfire in Polk County is under investigation as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

The fire, named the Right Gate Fire, broke out on Tuesday in the area of south Lake Kissimmee and west of the Kissimmee River and burned 658 acres by Wednesday morning.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Investigators are working to determine what sparked a massive wildfire in Polk County.

According to the Florida Fire Service, the wildfire was 80 percent contained by 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the fire destroyed approximately 200 outbuildings like barns, sheds, or garages, and forced the River Ranch camping area to close.

Though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, on Tuesday, Lakeland District Wildfire Mitigation officials said dry, windy conditions were fueling the fire.

The Florida Fire Service says it will have equipment and crews on site on Wednesday to help with the fire lines and try to figure out what sparked the blaze.