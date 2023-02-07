One person killed in fiery crash near Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, troopers say

article

A Tampa woman was killed in a Tuesday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer near the Hard Rock Casino, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 47-year-old driver was traveling west on Hillsborough Avenue. Meanwhile, a tractor-trailer was heading east.

At the Orient Road intersection, troopers said the sedan turned left and collided with the semi. Due to the impact, the Tampa woman's sedan caught fire and "burned intensely," troopers wrote in a news release.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and has passed away due to their injuries, FHP said.

The driver who died has not been identified, and the incident is still under investigation.