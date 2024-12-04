One airlifted to hospital after fire engulfs Polk County mobile home

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One person is in the hospital after fire destroyed a mobile home early Wednesday, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to heavy flames coming from the home off Cypress Trails near Polk City shortly after 5:30 a.m., officials said.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to the hospital, but no details on injuries have been released.

The home is considered a total loss, according to fire rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: